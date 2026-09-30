Section 30 of Police Act Enforced in Adilabad from Oct 1: Public Gatherings, Rallies, and DJs Banned Without Prior Permission

Adilabad: As a precautionary measure to maintain law and order, prevent anti-social activities, and ensure a peaceful atmosphere across the district, Section 30 of the Police Act, 1861, will be enforced throughout Adilabad District from October 1 to October 31. This was announced by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan, IPS, in a press statement issued from the local police headquarters on Wednesday.

SP Akhil Mahajan clarified that under this Act, organizing or making preparations for public meetings, processions, dharnas, rallies, or any public gatherings without prior written permission from an officer of the rank of DSP or above is strictly prohibited.

Strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the orders. Carrying prohibited weapons, knives, sticks, firearms, explosives, or any items intended to incite violence or crime is strictly banned.The use of high-decibel loudspeakers, DJs, microphones, and publicity vehicles (Prachara Rathas) that disrupt public life will not be permitted.

The SP appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the police administration to ensure the upcoming Durga Devi Navratri festival is celebrated in a peaceful and harmonious environment.

He urged the public to submit applications in advance to obtain necessary permissions for any events and warned that violators of these regulations will face stringent action under Section 30 of the Police Act.

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