15-year-old student allegedly sexually assaulted at Chikkaballapur residential school; Principal booked

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): A 15-year-old Class 9 student of a government run Morarji Desai Model Residential School in Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka has allegedly been sexually assaulted by the school principal, Eshwara Reddy, according to a complaint filed with the police on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the principal in connection with the alleged incident at the school located near the 11th Mile in Gorlummanahalli village of Shidlaghatta taluk.

According to the student’s statement, the incident allegedly took place around 2.30 p.m. on September 26 in the school’s medicine room.

The girl said she had gone to give medicine to an unwell Class 6 student when the principal allegedly called her into the room, behaved inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. She also alleged that he threatened her against disclosing the incident to anyone.

The student reportedly informed her classmates about the incident, following which the information reached the teachers and her parents.

According to the FIR, the girl’s parents visited the school on September 27, learnt about the alleged incident and subsequently approached the police. On September 28, the girl’s statement was recorded in Chikkaballapur in the presence of child welfare officials.

Dibburahalli police in Shidlaghatta taluk have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

In her complaint, the 15-year-old victim stated: “I am a Class 9 student at Sri Morarji Desai Model Residential School. I am one of the 250 students studying at the school. The principal of the school misbehaved with me on Saturday (September 26) and again this week. He kissed me, put his hand around my waist and touched my chest. He also gagged my mouth.

“These memories are imprinted on my mind. Against this background, no one should have to undergo the experience I had. No one should be subjected to the injustice I faced. Please help me get justice.”

Further information is yet to emerge regarding the case.

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