Congress Announces Sama Reddy, Ramreddy Reddy as MLC Poll Candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is reportedly unhappy over the Congress high command’s announcement of Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy as the party’s candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituency.

According to party sources, Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to be upset that his opinion was not sought before the candidate was finalised and announced by the party leadership.

The Congress has selected Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy as its candidate for the Graduates’ MLC seat covering Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. His name was reportedly unexpected within sections of the party, as he had earlier been reluctant to contest the election.

The sudden announcement has triggered discussions among Congress leaders, with some questioning the circumstances behind his selection.

There is also speculation within party circles that Sarvotham Reddy’s candidature could clear the way for Uttam Kumar Reddy’s associate Patel Ramesh Reddy to pursue other political plans. However, these discussions remain unconfirmed.

The development comes amid preparations for the upcoming MLC election and is likely to draw attention to internal discussions within the Telangana Congress over candidate selection and electoral strategy.