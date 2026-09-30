Telangana

Congress Announces Sama Reddy, Ramreddy Reddy as MLC Poll Candidates

Telangana Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is reportedly unhappy over the Congress high command’s announcement of Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy as the party’s candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituency.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 September 2026 - 13:34
Congress Announces Sama Reddy, Ramreddy Reddy as MLC Poll Candidates
Congress Announces Sama Reddy, Ramreddy Reddy as MLC Poll Candidates

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Hyderabad: Telangana Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy is reportedly unhappy over the Congress high command’s announcement of Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy as the party’s candidate for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituency.

According to party sources, Uttam Kumar Reddy is said to be upset that his opinion was not sought before the candidate was finalised and announced by the party leadership.

The Congress has selected Ramreddy Sarvotham Reddy as its candidate for the Graduates’ MLC seat covering Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. His name was reportedly unexpected within sections of the party, as he had earlier been reluctant to contest the election.

The sudden announcement has triggered discussions among Congress leaders, with some questioning the circumstances behind his selection.

There is also speculation within party circles that Sarvotham Reddy’s candidature could clear the way for Uttam Kumar Reddy’s associate Patel Ramesh Reddy to pursue other political plans. However, these discussions remain unconfirmed.

The development comes amid preparations for the upcoming MLC election and is likely to draw attention to internal discussions within the Telangana Congress over candidate selection and electoral strategy.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 September 2026 - 13:34
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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