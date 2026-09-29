Telangana

Telangana HC Directs DGP To Identify Police Personnel In BRS Women MLAs Case

The Telangana High Court has issued key directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with allegations that police personnel assaulted or manhandled women MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during an incident at the Telangana Assembly.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 15:05
Telangana HC Directs DGP To Identify Police Personnel In BRS Women MLAs Case
Telangana HC Directs DGP To Identify Police Personnel In BRS Women MLAs Case

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Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued key directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) in connection with allegations that police personnel assaulted or manhandled women MLAs of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during an incident at the Telangana Assembly.

The High Court directed the DGP to identify the police personnel involved in the alleged incident and place a report on the action proposed against them before the Speaker.

During the proceedings, the court reportedly observed that there was no evidence on record indicating that the women MLAs had behaved indecently with the police.

The matter relates to an earlier confrontation involving BRS women legislators and police personnel on the Assembly premises. The allegations concerning the conduct of both the legislators and police officers have been a subject of legal proceedings.

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The High Court’s directions require the police authorities to examine the conduct of the personnel involved and submit the relevant report before the Speaker.

Further proceedings in the case are expected to clarify the action, if any, to be taken against the police personnel identified in the report.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi29 September 2026 - 15:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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