Andhra Pradesh Election Commission denies reports about delay in local body polls

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Tuesday dismissed as false reports that another two months would be required for announcing the election schedule for the local body elections in the state.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha stated that false and unauthenticated information was being circulated on social media and other communication platforms, stating that another two months would be required to announce the election schedule.

“The said information further claims that the Commission would proceed with the election process only after obtaining clearance in the court cases relating to electoral rolls and reservations. It is also being stated that even if the elections are delayed, internal arrangements for conducting elections have already been initiated, the State Election Commissioner said.

He clarified that the information is false and is neither genuine nor issued by the Commission. The public, political parties and all other stakeholders are, therefore, advised not to believe, rely upon or circulate such unverified and unauthenticated information, he said.

The Commission cautioned that the circulation of fabricated, misleading or unauthorised information in the name of the Commission may attract appropriate action under the applicable law.

Any announcement regarding the election schedule will be made by the Commission through an official Press Conference / Press release. As such, all are requested to rely only on official communications issued by the Commission. Information received through WhatsApp, social media or any other unofficial communication platforms should be verified with the official website or authorised communications of the Commission before being relied upon or further circulated, the Election Commission added.

Earlier this month, the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and divisions in municipalities and municipal corporations. This had cleared a major legal hurdle to conducting the local body elections.

Following the court order, the state government resumed the ward reorganisation exercise.

The State Election Commission is also continuing the preparations to conduct rural local body elections.

Five-year terms of existing Mandal Praja Parishads expired on September 23, while the term of Zilla Praja Parishads ended on September 24.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com