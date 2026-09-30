PMOS Awareness: Metabolic Health Key to Managing Condition, Experts Say

New Delhi: Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS), earlier referred to as PCOS, is increasingly being recognised as a condition involving not only reproductive health but also broader metabolic concerns, experts say.

The condition can affect women from adolescence through menopause and may be associated with symptoms such as excessive facial hair growth and irregular menstrual cycles. Women with PMOS may also face an increased risk of metabolic complications, including insulin resistance, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, which can contribute to cardiovascular disease.

Experts stress that lifestyle management plays an important role in maintaining metabolic health. Frequent consumption of junk food, sugary beverages and highly refined foods, particularly diets dominated by carbohydrates, can negatively affect metabolic health.

While obesity is considered a risk factor, PMOS can also occur in women who are lean. The condition may affect ovulation and make natural conception more difficult for some women.

With cases of PMOS becoming an increasing public-health concern, experts emphasise the importance of early diagnosis, a balanced diet, regular physical activity and strength training. Managing metabolic health at an early stage can help reduce the risk of long-term complications, including cardiovascular disease.

Greater awareness among girls and women about the symptoms, risk factors and importance of timely medical evaluation is therefore essential for effective management of PMOS.

Dr Saroja Koppala,

Clinical Director and senior fertility specialist,

Nova IVF Fertility