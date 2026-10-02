Allegations of Students Being Made to Perform Menial Tasks at Gurukul School in Torur

Warangal: Allegations have surfaced that students at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Gurukul Boys School in Torur town are being made to perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks that are not part of their regular academic activities.

According to information available, some students have allegedly been assigned various household and maintenance-related duties on the school premises.

In a recent incident, a student was reportedly made to tie brooms at the school. The student allegedly sustained injuries while carrying out the task and was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

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The incident has raised concerns among students and their parents regarding the manner in which children are being assigned non-academic work at the residential school.

Questions have also been raised about the responsibilities of school staff and the supervision of students on the campus.

Further details regarding the student’s condition and the allegations against the staff are awaited. Authorities are expected to look into the matter and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.