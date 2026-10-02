Mahatma Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice will always guide Nation, says Andhra Governor

Amaravati: Mahatma Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for the Nation, his immortal spirit and timeless teachings will always guide us as a Nation, said Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Friday.

The Governor paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. He noted that Gandhi Jayanthi is celebrated all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-violence.’

The Governor stated that Mahatma Gandhi’s path of peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience has been an inspiration for leaders across the world.

“Mahatma lived a life of simple living and adhered to the path of ‘Truth’ and ‘Non-violence’ as a way of life. On this day, let us take a pledge to rededicate ourselves to the noble principles of Truth & Non-violence by following in the footsteps of the Father of the Nation,” Governor Abdul Nazeer said.

The Governor also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. The Governor said that Shastri’s life remains an example of humility, honesty, courage, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

His iconic slogan, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,” reflected his deep respect for the nation’s soldiers and farmers. His ideals of simplicity, integrity, and service continue to guide and inspire future generations, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. He offered floral tributes at the portraits of the two leaders at his residence.

“Gandhi’s ideals such as truth, non-violence, cleanliness, and village self-governance continue to guide us even today. His sacrifices for the country’s independence and the way he united and led the people remain eternally memorable. Let each one of us work towards building the clean, self-reliant, poverty-free society that Gandhiji dreamed of. As part of India’s construction, let us walk the path shown by Gandhiji for a developed India and Swarna Andhra,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Naidu also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, calling him a symbol of simplicity and a shining example of patriotism and integrity. The slogan “Jai Jawan — Jai Kisan” that he gave, recognizing the role of soldiers in defending the nation and the role of farmers in ensuring the country’s food security, will forever continue to inspire the people of the country.

The leadership and dedication to duty shown by Lal Bahadur Shastri, even in difficult times, by prioritizing the interests of the nation, serves as an ideal for all of us. Let us take his aspirations as inspiration and work with dedication for the development of the country, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that Mahatma Gandhi’s unwavering faith in truth, non-violence and selfless service inspired a nation and continues to inspire generations. His vision of Gram Swaraj reminds us that the strength of Bharat begins at the grassroots. By strengthening our villages, empowering communities and encouraging self-reliance, we can build a stronger and more prosperous Bharat. Let us carry forward his ideals through our actions, our work and our service to society, he said.

Pawan Kalyan also paid tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying his simplicity, integrity, humility and unwavering commitment to the nation remain an enduring example of public service.

“Shastri Ji showed that true leadership does not need grandeur, but courage in difficult times, accountability in public life and dedication to the welfare of every citizen. His call of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan honoured the soldier who protects our nation and the farmer who strengthens its food security. For today’s generation, his life is a powerful reminder to live with integrity, serve with humility, take responsibility for our actions and place the nation above self. Remembering a life of simplicity, strength and service,” said Pawan Kalyan.