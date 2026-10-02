Common Metro-RTC Pass Charges Fixed for Hyderabad Commuters

Hyderabad: Common pass charges for commuters travelling on Hyderabad Metro Rail and Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses have been fixed, according to information available.

Under the new common pass system, the monthly pass will cost Rs.8,500, comprising Rs.7,000 for Metro travel and Rs.1,500 for RTC bus services.

The daily common pass has been fixed at Rs.400, with Rs.300 allocated for Metro travel and Rs.100 for RTC services.

The common pass will allow commuters to travel on Hyderabad Metro trains as well as all types of RTC buses operating within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

In addition, a weekly pass for city bus travel has reportedly been fixed at Rs.600.

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The initiative is aimed at providing commuters with an integrated ticketing option for Metro and bus services, making daily travel across the city more convenient.

According to information available, a dedicated ticketing application for the common pass system is expected to be launched on Friday. Further details regarding the application, eligibility, routes and usage conditions are expected to be announced at the time of its launch.

The common pass system is expected to benefit regular commuters who use both Metro rail and RTC buses for their daily journeys across Hyderabad.