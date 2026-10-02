Bhupalpally Man Allegedly Murdered Over Wife’s Extramarital Relationship, Case Initially Passed Off as Suicide

Bhupalpally: A murder case that was initially reported as a suicide has come to light in Telangana’s Bhupalpally district after the victim’s mother alleged that her son had been killed.

The deceased was identified as Pendala Sampath, 32, a resident of Gollapalli. Sampath had married Sumalata of Budderam village in Ganapuram mandal around 10 years ago. The couple had two children and was reportedly living with Sumalata’s family, while Sampath worked as a plumber.

According to the police investigation, Sumalata allegedly had an extramarital relationship with Ummal Sreekant, a resident of Budderam. Police allege that the two decided to eliminate Sampath, who they allegedly considered an obstacle to their relationship.

The investigation reportedly found that Sreekant enlisted the help of a youth identified as Tarun, allegedly promising him ₹1 lakh for his assistance.

According to the allegations, on the 17th of this month, Sreekant called Sampath on the pretext of drinking liquor. He was allegedly taken to the grounds of a local JPHCS school, where Sreekant and Tarun reportedly forced him to consume liquor mixed with pesticide.

After Sampath died, the accused allegedly transported his body to his house on a motorcycle. Police further allege that Sumalata sprinkled pesticide around the body and attempted to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The death was initially treated as a suicide by the police, and a post-mortem examination was conducted. However, Sampath’s mother remained suspicious and lodged a complaint, alleging that her son had been murdered.

Following the complaint, police reopened the matter and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. During the investigation, the accused allegedly surrendered before local elders and subsequently confessed to the crime in the presence of police, according to officials.

Police arrested the accused in connection with the case and produced them before a court. They were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of the alleged murder and the roles of all those involved.