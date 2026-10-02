Punjab Congress leader Warring meets Rahul Gandhi, submits resignation

New Delhi: Punjab Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said he met Rahul Gandhi, and he gave him his resignation from the post of Punjab President amid developments surrounding the leadership of the party’s state unit.

“He (Rahul) gave me a lot of love. He sought information about the situation in Punjab, what is happening with the government, and what we should do. I shared with him my four-and-a-half years of experience as the state President… How we have to fight those challenges, and where our strengths are…. There was this entire discussion with him,” Warring told the media after meeting the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Before the meeting, Warring said, “I am going to meet the boss. I have always said what’s in my heart to Rahul-ji.”

The Congress leadership is yet to formally announce his successor. The meeting comes a day after Warring indicated his exit from the post of Punjab Congress president by changing his social media bio to “Former PPCC President”.

Warring had travelled to Delhi on Thursday evening amid speculation over his resignation and the appointment of a new state party chief.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Warring had said that he was no longer the president and expressed hope that whoever succeeds him would work actively for the party.

His meeting with Rahul Gandhi assumes significance against the backdrop of prolonged factional differences within the Punjab Congress.

The Congress high command has been holding consultations with state leaders to address internal differences and strengthen the organisation ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Warring, the Ludhiana MP, has led the Punjab Congress for nearly four years. His departure from the state leadership marks an important organisational development for the party as it prepares for the upcoming electoral contest.