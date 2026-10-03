PG Student Found Murdered in Miyapur Hotel After Being Lured Through Instagram Contact

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student was allegedly murdered at a hotel in Miyapur after being lured there by a man she had reportedly known through Instagram, police said.

The deceased, identified as K. Srijan, was from Sangareddy and was pursuing her first-year postgraduate course in Paediatrics in Hanamkonda.

According to the preliminary investigation, Srijan had known Ravikumar for around seven years after meeting him through Instagram. Police said Ravikumar had recently taken a gold chain belonging to Srijan.

On September 29, Ravikumar allegedly rented a room at a hotel in Miyapur and contacted Srijan, telling her that he would return her gold chain if she came to the hotel.

Srijan reportedly went to meet him on September 30. However, she did not return even after two days, and her mobile phone was switched off. Concerned by her disappearance, her friends informed her father.

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Based on a complaint from Srijan’s father, police began tracing her mobile phone location. The investigation led them to a hotel in Miyapur, where police reached the room and found Srijan’s body.

Police suspect that Srijan was allegedly lured to the hotel as part of a pre-planned act and strangled with a towel.

A case has been registered based on her father’s complaint, and police have launched a search for Ravikumar, who is reportedly absconding.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and efforts are underway to trace the accused.