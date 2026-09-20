Property dealer beaten to death in Delhi’s Kalkaji

New Delhi: A 48-year-old property dealer was beaten to death in Delhi‘s Kalkaji area, while his brother also sustained serious injuries in the incident, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Manjeet Singh alias Bunty.

His injured brother, Dilbag Singh, was subsequently admitted to a hospital for medical treatment, where he is undergoing care for the injuries sustained during the assault.

According to the officials, the victim and accused were residents of L-8, Kalkaji. Upon receiving the information about the scuffle, the police reached the spot and found that the victims were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that an argument took place outside the building, following which an exchange of words and subsequent scuffle occurred. Manjeet @ Bunty and his brother Dilbag Singh allegedly sustained injuries during the scuffle. Manjeet was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead,” the officials said.

The police said that multiple teams have been constituted to check CCTV footage and to apprehend the persons involved.

Speaking to IANS, Manjeet Singh’s sister alleged that he was brutally assaulted and claimed that the accused continued attacking him until he died.

“My brother was brutally beaten. The accused killed him on the spot,” she said.

She specifically accused a woman identified as Rajji Chaudhary of being involved in the incident and alleged that she was accompanied by her husband, sons and daughter when the assault took place.

“Rajji Chaudhary was present with her husband, sons, and daughter. They were all involved, and they assaulted him together. They hit Manjeet on the head. They hit my brother on the head with something. He fell down from the blow. After he fell, they all attacked him, kicking and punching him repeatedly. They didn’t let him go until they were sure he was dead on the spot,” she alleged.

She further claimed that the family members also attacked Manjeet’s brother when he tried to intervene after the family was informed about the incident.

“My younger brother’s leg was broken, and he also suffered serious head injuries,” the sister added.

According to the deceased’s sister, Rajji Chaudhary, her husband, and four other men were involved in the alleged assault. She demanded strict punishment against all those responsible for Manjeet’s death and her brother’s injuries.

The injured brother, Dilbag Singh, while speaking to IANS, recalled receiving a phone call about the assault late at night and said he immediately rushed to Kalkaji along with his sister.

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“I was at home when, around 11:15 at night, I received a phone call regarding Manjeet Singh… The caller said that Bunty got into a fight in Kalkaji and multiple people — both men and women — were beating him up. The people on the phone said they were not being allowed to intervene because the attackers were many, so they asked us to come immediately,” he said.

He said that after receiving the information, he travelled to the spot on a scooter with his sister and found his brother lying on the road outside a house in L-Block.

“Upon hearing this, I rushed there on a scooter with my sister. When we arrived, I saw my brother lying on the road right outside their house in L-Block. His shirt buttons were torn, and he had already died on the spot. I went forward and had a brief argument with those women. Suddenly, they attacked me here on my head and face, and I suffered a leg fracture as well. They struck my nose, causing bleeding that continues even now. You can see, I was injured last night, and even during the day today, my nose is still bleeding,” he added.

The injured brother said he suffered injuries to his head and face in addition to the leg fracture, while his nose was also injured during the alleged assault.

The exact circumstances leading to the incident and the identities and roles of all those involved are being investigated.

Further details are awaited.