Drunk Men Allegedly Steal Labrador Dog In Hyderabad’s Kundanbagh

Hyderabad: A Labrador dog was allegedly stolen by a group of intoxicated men in the Kundanbagh area of Hyderabad late on Saturday night, causing concern among local residents.

The incident reportedly took place in Vaman Nayak Lane, where the men allegedly took the dog after consuming alcohol.

According to preliminary information, the individuals were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when they allegedly took the Labrador from the area. The exact circumstances under which the dog was taken remain unclear.

Residents reportedly became concerned after noticing that the dog was missing. The incident has also raised concerns among pet owners in the locality about the safety of domestic animals during late-night hours.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The identity of the persons allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been established. It is also not immediately clear whether the dog has been traced or returned to its owner.

Further details regarding the incident, including whether a police complaint has been lodged and whether any suspects have been identified, are awaited.

Authorities are expected to examine available information and CCTV footage from the locality, if a complaint is filed, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.