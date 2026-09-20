Hyderabad

Drunk Men Allegedly Steal Labrador Dog In Hyderabad’s Kundanbagh

According to preliminary information, the individuals were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when they allegedly took the Labrador from the area. The exact circumstances under which the dog was taken remain unclear.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 September 2026 - 11:57
Drunk Men Allegedly Steal Labrador Dog In Hyderabad’s Kundanbagh
Drunk Men Allegedly Steal Labrador Dog In Hyderabad’s Kundanbagh

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Hyderabad: A Labrador dog was allegedly stolen by a group of intoxicated men in the Kundanbagh area of Hyderabad late on Saturday night, causing concern among local residents.

The incident reportedly took place in Vaman Nayak Lane, where the men allegedly took the dog after consuming alcohol.

According to preliminary information, the individuals were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when they allegedly took the Labrador from the area. The exact circumstances under which the dog was taken remain unclear.

Residents reportedly became concerned after noticing that the dog was missing. The incident has also raised concerns among pet owners in the locality about the safety of domestic animals during late-night hours.

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The identity of the persons allegedly involved in the incident has not yet been established. It is also not immediately clear whether the dog has been traced or returned to its owner.

Further details regarding the incident, including whether a police complaint has been lodged and whether any suspects have been identified, are awaited.

Authorities are expected to examine available information and CCTV footage from the locality, if a complaint is filed, to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 September 2026 - 11:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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