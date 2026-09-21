Hyderabad: Software EmployeeDies by Suicide,

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide following a family dispute at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad, leaving behind her two-and-a-half-year-old twin children.

The deceased, identified as Mounika Santhoshi, originally from Srikakulam, was living with her husband Ramakanth, a native of Visakhapatnam, and their twin children at Galaxy Towers in Pocharam Division.

Mounika was working as a software employee at Axis Bank, while her husband was employed as an HR professional at Infosys.

According to police, a domestic worker who arrived at the couple’s residence on Sunday found Mounika unresponsive. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said the couple frequently had disagreements over issues concerning their children. They reportedly had an argument over the same issue on Saturday night.

Police suspect that Mounika, who had married Ramakanth against the wishes of their families in an inter-caste marriage, may have taken the extreme step following the dispute. Further investigation is underway.

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