Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Software EmployeeDies by Suicide,

A 28-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide following a family dispute at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad, leaving behind her two-and-a-half-year-old twin children.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 September 2026 - 11:57
Hyderabad: Software EmployeeDies by Suicide,
Hyderabad: Software EmployeeDies by Suicide,

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Hyderabad: A 28-year-old software employee allegedly died by suicide following a family dispute at Ghatkesar in Hyderabad, leaving behind her two-and-a-half-year-old twin children.

The deceased, identified as Mounika Santhoshi, originally from Srikakulam, was living with her husband Ramakanth, a native of Visakhapatnam, and their twin children at Galaxy Towers in Pocharam Division.

Mounika was working as a software employee at Axis Bank, while her husband was employed as an HR professional at Infosys.

According to police, a domestic worker who arrived at the couple’s residence on Sunday found Mounika unresponsive. She was immediately shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said the couple frequently had disagreements over issues concerning their children. They reportedly had an argument over the same issue on Saturday night.

Police suspect that Mounika, who had married Ramakanth against the wishes of their families in an inter-caste marriage, may have taken the extreme step following the dispute. Further investigation is underway.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi21 September 2026 - 11:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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