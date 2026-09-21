Seerat-un-Nabi Quiz Prize Distribution Ceremony Held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The 5th Annual Seerat-un-Nabi (SWS) Quiz Results Announcement and Prize Distribution Ceremony, organised by the Shaik Mahboob Ali (RH) Islamic Center, was held at Jama Masjid Rahmat-e-Alam, Bandlaguda, here on Sunday night.

Around 180 students participated in the annual quiz, which was organised to encourage children and youngsters to learn about the life, teachings and exemplary character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and to implement his Seerat in their day-to-day lives.

General Secretary Salauddin Affan, Organising Secretary Mohammed Bin Omer and Abdul Mannan Umri attended the programme. Addressing the gathering, the speakers stressed the importance of developing love for the Prophet (peace be upon him), good manners and Islamic values among children and youth. They emphasised the message “Huzur Ki Muhabbat Iman Ka Lazmi Hissa” — love for the Prophet is an essential part of faith — and urged the younger generation to understand and follow his teachings in their daily lives.

Janab Mohammed Abid Sahib said that good manners, Islamic values and respect for parents, elders, neighbours and children were particularly important for the present generation. He said parents have a major responsibility in the tarbiyat (moral and character-building) of their children and should guide them towards the teachings and noble example of the Prophet.

He also expressed concern over the influence of social media and other distractions on children and youth and urged parents to encourage youngsters to study the Seerat of the Prophet and practise its teachings in their daily lives.

Mohammed Bin Omer said the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) provides guidance on compassion, patience, kindness and respect for people of all ages. He urged parents to spend more time with their children and create an environment in which Islamic values and good character are nurtured.

Janab Mohammed Omar, DJS, called upon families to read and understand the Holy Quran and implement its teachings in everyday life. He also stressed the importance of strengthening faith and protecting the religious and moral values of children.

The speakers recalled the Prophet’s affection and kindness towards children and urged parents to follow his example in raising their children with love, patience and compassion.

At the ceremony, the winners were presented with medals, trophies and certificates, along with cash prizes. The first prize carried ₹5,000, second prize ₹4,000, third prize ₹3,000, fourth prize ₹2,000 and fifth prize ₹1,000. Consolation prizes and participation certificates were also distributed to the participants.

The organisers appealed to parents to attend such educational and religious programmes with their children and encourage them to learn about the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and incorporate its teachings into their daily lives.

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