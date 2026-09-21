Asian Games: Indian men’s Kabaddi team begin title defence with 49-24 win over Japan

Nagoya: Defending champions Indian men’s kabaddi team kickstarted the title defence with a comfortable 49-24 win over the hosts, Japan, here at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi Prefecture on Monday.

Asian Games debutants Ayan Lohchab, Devank Dalal and Ashu Malik were India’s leading attackers in the game.

India will take on South Korea in their second group match on Tuesday. The top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.

India were all guns blazing in the match, racing to an 18-2 lead after inflicting two all-out on the hosts. Raider Ashu had been instrumental in a strong start, including a three-point Super Raid that helped open up the early advantage. India produced a dominant first-half to take a 31-9 lead at the break, inflicting three all-outs in the opening 20 minutes. Ashu Malik led the attack, while Rahul Sethpal was solid in defence.

Japan’s primary source of points has been bonus points, with India keeping the hosts under pressure throughout the half. Shortly after the restart, India inflicted the third all-out of the match on Japan to take a 40-12 lead. However, Japan rallied and outscored India from that point on to reduce the margin of the loss, but India kept hold their lead and wrapped up the opening win.

India are the most successful team in the history of Asian Games kabaddi by a long way, with 11 golds from the 13 titles that have been on offer. The men have won eight of nine, losing only in Jakarta 2018 when they took bronze. The women have won three of four, with a silver in 2018.

Japan’s best Asian Games finish came at Guangzhou 2010, when the men took bronze.

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