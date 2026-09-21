Rs 185 crore for roads and bridges in J&K: Omar Abdullah informs assembly

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday informed the Legislative Assembly that Rs 185 crore will be spent on the restoration of bridges and roads in the region.

Replying to a question by MLA Rajouri Iftikhar Ahmed during Question Hour of the Autumn Session, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction portfolio, said a detailed assessment of damage caused by recent flash floods and landslides in Rajouri constituency had been carried out. Relief has been disbursed to affected families, and plans have been prepared for the permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure.

He said the District Administration Rajouri had received 149 family-wise cases of damage. Rs 40.61 lakh had been disbursed to affected families under SDRF norms, while Rs 2.81 crore was released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

A preliminary assessment of damage to roads and bridges in Rajouri district has been completed, with a proposal to permanently restore 403 roads and bridges at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore.

On power infrastructure, Omar Abdullah said damage worth Rs 27.99 crore was assessed in Rajouri district due to heavy rains and flash floods in July 2026, of which Rs 9.39 crore pertained to Rajouri constituency. The team undertook temporary restoration by installing an Emergency Restoration System (ERS) tower on the 132 KV Rajouri-Draba transmission line. Tendering for permanent restoration is underway.

He added that Rs 1.25 crore had been received under SDRF for temporary restoration of power supply in Rajouri district, of which Rs 57.60 lakh was allocated to Rajouri constituency.

On agricultural losses, the Chief Minister said maize was affected over 416 hectares with 15 per cent damage, while paddy was affected over 101.50 hectares with 65 per cent damage. The Jal Shakti and Public Works (R&B) Departments also carried out detailed assessments of damage to water supply, irrigation and road infrastructure.

He said all damaged roads, bridges, water supply and power schemes had been temporarily restored within one month. Detailed Project Reports for permanent restoration are under consideration. Flood-prone electrical infrastructure will be strengthened and realigned wherever required, with adequate spares kept for immediate restoration in case of future damage.

On the demand for enhanced compensation under SDRF, Omar Abdullah said revising the norms falls within the purview of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Kupwara electrification works: Replying to a starred question by MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Power Department portfolio, said electrification works covering 29 habitations and 1,936 households in Kupwara district are under implementation under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Letters of Award (LoAs) have been issued for 10 blocks of Kupwara district for works amounting to Rs 14.74 crore. The works cover habitations in Moori, Manigah, Kumkadi, Tangdar, Reday Chokibal, Wavwoora, Machil, Keran, Hyhama, Karoos, Teatwal, Sogam and Qadirabad.

Survey, drawings, and Bills of Quantities (BOQs) have been completed, while procurement of material is underway. Works have commenced in 10 habitations across five blocks, with Rs 86 lakh spent so far.

The Chief Minister said the action plan for electrifying all remaining households has been prepared as per the DPR sanctioned under RDSS, with completion targeted by October 2027. During the current financial year, Rs 3.68 crore has been released for Kupwara district.

He assured the House that the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is committed to completing the electrification works in a time-bound manner and ensuring reliable power supply.