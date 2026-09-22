Asian Games: Smriti Mandhana becomes first women’s cricketer to complete 11,000 international runs

Nisshin: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana added another feather to her illustrious cap as she became the first women’s cricketer to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket during the Asian Games final against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at Korogi Sports Park.

Mandhana recently became the highest run-scorer across the three formats in women’s cricket when she surpassed legend and former India captain Mithali Raj’s record of 10,868 runs during the recently concluded Asia Cup.

As India look to defend their gold medal in the Asiad final, Mandhana achieved another historic record. Coming into the final, Mandhana had 10,987 runs to her name – 788 runs in Tests, 5411 in ODIs and 4788 runs in T20Is – and needed only 13 to get to the elusive mark.

She got there in almost no time after racing off the blocks quickly as India opted to bat first against Sri Lanka. She got off the mark with two fours in the first over before a six in the third over took her to 11K runs in international cricket.

Mandhana had recently become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket across the men’s and women’s game. She surpassed previous record-holder and former New Zealand great Suzie Bates during her 37-run outing against Bangladesh women in the Asian Games semifinal.

Coming back to the Asian Games final, India went unchanged as they opted to bat first. Sri Lanka also went unchanged in the showdown clash as they bid for their maiden Asiad gold.

The India-Sri Lanka clash is the rematch of the 2023 Asiad and also the rematch of the Women’s Asia Cup earlier this month, both of which the Women in Blue defeated the Sri Lankan side.

India, the defending gold medallists, came into the final after beating Japan and Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and semifinal, respectively. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka got the better of Malaysia and Pakistan in their previous two matches to make their way into the gold medal game.

Sri Lanka are two-time medallists at the Asiad but are hunting for their maiden gold medal after winning bronze in 2014 and settling for silver in 2022. Meanwhile, India participated only once before in the cricket event at the continental showpiece and won the gold in 2023.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi, Chamudi Praboda, Sugandika Kumari

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud