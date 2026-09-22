Farmers Stop Alleged Illegal Sand Transportation in Devarakadra Constituency

Mahabubnagar: Farmers in Devarakadra constituency of Mahabubnagar district reportedly stopped vehicles allegedly involved in illegal sand transportation at Ukachettu Vagu, raising concerns over unauthorised sand mining in the area.

According to the farmers, sand is being excavated and transported on a large scale from Ukachettu Vagu. They alleged that followers of Congress MLA Madhusudan Reddy, including Ravi and Ravikant Reddy, are involved in the activity.

The farmers reportedly confronted the sand transporters and stopped the movement of the vehicles, objecting to what they described as rampant and unauthorised sand mining.

They further alleged that the sand business was being carried out openly with the support of people in positions of influence. The farmers claimed that the activities were taking place under the alleged influence of MLA Madhusudan Reddy and his brother Bhaskar Reddy.

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The farmers also questioned the role of police and revenue officials, alleging that sand lorries were being allowed to operate despite the reported complaints and objections from local residents.

The allegations have raised concerns among farmers about the impact of excessive sand excavation on the local water resources and agricultural areas.

However, the allegations against the MLA, his brother and their alleged followers have not been independently verified. Further details regarding any official action or response from the concerned authorities are awaited.