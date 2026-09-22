Remand Prisoner Escapes from Erragadda Government Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A remand prisoner lodged in Chanchalguda Jail reportedly escaped from the Erragadda Government Hospital while undergoing treatment, triggering a search by police and prison authorities.

The prisoner, identified as Shivashankar Reddy from Amarchintha village in Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district, had been shifted from Chanchalguda Jail to the Erragadda hospital for medical treatment.

According to officials, Reddy managed to escape from the hospital premises while he was under treatment.

Officials also said that the accused had allegedly escaped from jail in the past.

Police and prison authorities have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the escaped remand prisoner.

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