Hyderabad

Remand Prisoner Escapes from Erragadda Government Hospital in Hyderabad

A remand prisoner lodged in Chanchalguda Jail reportedly escaped from the Erragadda Government Hospital while undergoing treatment, triggering a search by police and prison authorities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 18:02
Remand Prisoner Escapes from Erragadda Government Hospital in Hyderabad
Remand Prisoner Escapes from Erragadda Government Hospital in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: A remand prisoner lodged in Chanchalguda Jail reportedly escaped from the Erragadda Government Hospital while undergoing treatment, triggering a search by police and prison authorities.

The prisoner, identified as Shivashankar Reddy from Amarchintha village in Atmakur mandal of Wanaparthy district, had been shifted from Chanchalguda Jail to the Erragadda hospital for medical treatment.

According to officials, Reddy managed to escape from the hospital premises while he was under treatment.

Officials also said that the accused had allegedly escaped from jail in the past.

Police and prison authorities have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the escaped remand prisoner.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 September 2026 - 18:02
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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