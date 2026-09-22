Global Aligs Call for Reforms and Revival of glorious past of AMU

Hyderabad: A Global Roundtable of senior Aligs and alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was held in Hyderabad to discuss the university’s academic, administrative and institutional affairs and explore measures for its future development.

The hybrid meeting, hosted by the Media Plus Foundation at Media Plus, Hyderabad, on September 21, was convened by Dr Mohammed Sajid Ali and chaired by senior Alig Dr Firoz Talat of Azamgarh. Dr Syed Fazil Hussain Pervez, Editor of Gawah Weekly Urdu, moderated the proceedings.

Prof. Mohammed Luqman, Dr Rahat Abrar, Zakir Khan Faizan, Tahir Mohammed and several other senior Aligs and alumni from India and abroad participated in the roundtable.

The participants adopted a resolution seeking a transparent review of AMU’s administration, academic standards, research, student welfare and governance. They also urged the competent authorities to take appropriate steps, in accordance with the university’s statutes and applicable law, towards restoration of the elected Students’ Union and greater student representation.

The meeting called for strengthening the regular faculty, improving academic and research standards, and taking measures to protect university land and property. Participants also sought identification of alleged encroachments and stronger boundary security.

The resolution emphasised preserving the Aligarh ethos and advancing the educational mission associated with Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. It also proposed strengthening alumni networks, reviving inactive organisations and creating a global platform to connect AMU alumni associations in India and abroad.

The participants stressed that concerns concerning the university should be addressed through evidence, transparency, dialogue, accountability and due process, with the focus on institutional strengthening.

The roundtable appealed to the global Aligarh alumni community to engage constructively and work collectively towards academic excellence, institutional autonomy, transparency and the long-term development of AMU.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com