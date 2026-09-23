Thief Allegedly Pledges Fake Gold at Bank Using Paper-Filled Packets

Tirupati: A suspected fraud involving fake gold pledges has come to light at Andhra Grameena Bank in Avilala, Tirumala Rural, where a customer allegedly deceived the bank by stuffing papers into packets and pledging them as gold.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly targeted the bank’s gold loan system and submitted packets containing papers instead of genuine gold ornaments. The incident reportedly affected gold loan accounts linked to around 60 customers.

CCTV footage from the bank reportedly captured the suspect’s activities, which may assist police in identifying and tracing the accused.

The suspected fraud came to light after discrepancies were noticed in the pledged gold. Bank officials subsequently examined the accounts and are believed to be assessing the extent of the financial loss.

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Police have been informed about the incident and an investigation is underway. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and bank records to establish how the alleged fraud was carried out and identify those responsible.

Further details regarding the total value of the pledged gold and the exact financial loss are awaited as the investigation continues.