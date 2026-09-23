Time will come; we will not spare you: Rahul Gandhi attacks ECI amid SIR dissent rows

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and election officials of wrongdoing and issued a warning, saying that the “time will come, we will not spare you”.

Taking to social media platform X, Gandhi said, “‘Vote chori’ is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution.”

“The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served,” he said.

Gandhi also shared a video in which he said, “Main Election Commission aur election officers ko saaf keh raha hoon. Aap jo kar rahe ho, galat kar rahe ho (I am clearly telling the Election Commission and election officers: What you are doing is wrong).”

“Ye treason hai. Yeh rajdroh hai. Time aayega! Hum aapko pakdenge, bachne wale nahi ho (This is treason. This is an act of sedition. The time will come! We will catch you; you will not be able to escape),” he added.

The latest controversy comes after a leading daily published an investigative report claiming that on 14 occasions over a period of 10 months, two Election Commissioners had objected on record to steps taken by the Commission.

According to the report, the objections related to a range of decisions and processes, including allegations that the commissioners were kept in the dark about certain matters and issues concerning the addition of new voters and deletion of names from electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, the ECI rejected a report by a leading newspaper claiming that two Election Commissioners had “objected on record” to several decisions taken by the poll panel, allegedly without their knowledge.

People familiar with the developments and having direct knowledge of the matter said that no Election Commissioner had recorded any dissent on the decisions taken by the poll body. They said the two commissioners had only made certain observations, which were subsequently examined by the Commission.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Wednesday said that all decisions taken by the poll body in recent years should be reviewed by a Parliamentary Committee.

He also demanded that the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process, which is currently underway across several parts of the nation, should be immediately suspended.