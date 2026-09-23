Telangana CM responds to actor Nani’s request for ‘The Paradise’ premiere visit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday responded to actor Nani’s request for permission to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad for the premiere show of his movie ‘The Paradise’.

In a post on ‘X’, the Chief Minister asked the actor to submit an official application to the police station concerned. He wrote that he appreciates Nani’s respect for safety guidelines and his commitment to the film directed by our talented young Telangana director, Srikanth Odela.

“To ensure seamless crowd management and public safety, please submit an official application to the designated local police station. The concerned team will review the application and take a decision accordingly,” the Chief Minister said.

He was responding to a request made by Nani to him, Minister of Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and the Telangana police.

“This is a request from a fan of cinema and, more importantly, someone who has enjoyed cinema at its very best from a very young age. For me, cinema has always been about watching it together with people who love it just as much as I do. And in Hyderabad, that experience has a special place at RTC X Roads,” Nandi said in a post on ‘X’.

“I would love to visit a theatre at RTC X Roads for ‘The Paradise’ premiere show (23rd Sept) and experience the film with our audience, the very people we made it for. I believe the ultimate satisfaction of making a film lies in sitting among the audience and experiencing their response to it. We will follow all the necessary protocols and safety guidelines in place. That will be our priority. I hope you will kindly consider my request. Thank you,” wrote the actor.

The request comes amid heightened scrutiny of premiere shows and film-related events in Telangana following the December 2024 stampede at Sandhya Theatre on RTC X Roads during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident claimed the life of a woman and left her son critically injured. Actor Allu Arjun, the theatre management, and others were subsequently booked in connection with the case.

Police later filed a charge sheet against 23 accused, and authorities tightened norms governing permissions for movie premieres and promotional events. The stricter regulations have since made crowd-safety assessments a key factor in granting permissions for high-profile film gatherings.