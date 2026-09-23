Three Injured After Car Hits Pedestrians in Hyderabad’s Santosh Nagar

Hyderabad: Three people, including a five-year-old girl, were seriously injured after a car allegedly hit them while they were crossing the road in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad.

The accident occurred when the pedestrians were crossing the road in the Santosh Nagar area. The car reportedly struck all three, leaving them with serious injuries.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the five-year-old girl is reportedly critical, while the other two injured persons are also undergoing treatment.

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Police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and began an investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision.

Authorities are examining the details of the incident, including the circumstances under which the car hit the pedestrians. Further details are awaited.