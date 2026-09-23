Renukaswamy Murder Case Accused Pavithra Gowda Seeks Bail, Alleges Harassment in Jail

Bengaluru: Pavithra Gowda, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, has approached the court seeking bail, alleging that she is being harassed by Nigerian women inmates inside the jail.

Gowda, who is listed as Accused No. 1 (A1) in the case, reportedly told the court that she was facing harassment in prison. She sought bail and, according to the petition, made an emotional plea stating that she would rather be given poison than continue facing the alleged harassment.

The petition was heard by the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH) in Bengaluru. The defence raised concerns regarding Gowda’s safety and treatment inside the prison.

Representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), lawyers informed the court that Gowda had already been shifted to a separate barrack following directions from the court.

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After hearing arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing. The court is expected to consider the submissions made by the defence and prosecution before passing further orders on the bail petition.

Pavithra Gowda is among the accused in the murder of Renukaswamy, whose death led to a high-profile criminal investigation involving Kannada actor Darshan and several others. The case remains under judicial proceedings.