Telangana High Court Asks Home Department to Reconsider Paradise Movie Ticket Price Hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the Home Department’s Principal Secretary to reconsider the memo permitting an increase in ticket prices for the upcoming movie Paradise.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer challenging the memo that allowed the hike in movie ticket prices. During the hearing, the High Court observed that the ticket price increase memo appeared to be in violation of the provisions of Government Order (GO) 77 issued on August 14.

The petitioner argued that the government’s decision to permit higher ticket prices was contrary to the provisions laid down in the existing government order. The matter was subsequently examined by the High Court.

The court observed that although the memo appeared to violate the provisions of GO 77, the matter could not be treated as contempt of court. The High Court therefore directed the Principal Secretary of the Home Department to reconsider and withdraw the memo.

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The court also directed the authorities to file a counter in response to the petition. Following the directions, the High Court adjourned the matter for four weeks.

The case concerns the regulation of cinema ticket prices and the government’s authority to permit additional charges. Further proceedings will determine the next course of action regarding the ticket price increase for Paradise.