Indian Americans raise immigration concerns

Washington: Indian American community leaders have raised concerns about immigration challenges affecting students, families and healthcare professionals during a meeting with Congressman Jim McGovern in Massachusetts.

The meeting was held at the India Worcester Center in Shrewsbury on September 19. It brought together professionals, entrepreneurs, physicians and civic advocates from the Indian American community.

Participants discussed immigration, healthcare, economic opportunity, civic participation and relations between the United States and India.

The meeting also focused on the community’s growing political involvement and the need to maintain direct dialogue with elected representatives from both major parties.

Community members did not identify specific immigration proposals in the statement announcing the meeting. They highlighted difficulties faced by students, families, medical professionals and other immigrants trying to navigate the US system.

The participants said Indian Americans from different religions, generations and political viewpoints should have a meaningful voice in civic affairs.

McGovern, a Democrat, represents Massachusetts’ second congressional district in the US House of Representatives.

The discussion also examined the role played by Indian Americans in building bipartisan support for the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement.

Ramesh Vishwanath Kapur, founder and president of the US India Security Council, said the agreement showed the results that could be achieved through cooperation across party lines.

“The Civil Nuclear Agreement showed what is possible when Republicans and Democrats come together around a shared strategic vision,” Kapur said.

He said the campaign surrounding the agreement demonstrated how civic engagement by Indian Americans could contribute to stronger relations between Washington and New Delhi.

Satya Mitra, a community leader and Worcester city councillor-at-large, spoke about McGovern’s relationship with his constituents.

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“What has always stood out to me is his accessibility and commitment to public service,” Mitra said.

He encouraged Indian Americans to participate actively in civic life and speak publicly about issues affecting their communities.

Sahdev Passey also praised McGovern’s work with constituents and his efforts to remain accessible and responsive, according to the statement.

Participants called for sustained engagement between Indian American organisations and elected officials at the federal, state and local levels.

They said the diaspora could serve as a bridge between the world’s two largest democracies because of its familiarity with the cultures, economies and institutions of both countries.

The meeting identified technology, trade, energy, healthcare, education, defence and innovation as areas in which the community could help strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Participants also called for greater collaboration among Indian American organisations, business leaders, elected officials, civic advocates, students and younger generations.

They said the objective should extend beyond increasing voter participation. The community should build a durable civic structure capable of engaging policymakers from both parties and advocating on issues important to Indian Americans and the wider country.