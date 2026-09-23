APSRTC Bus Loses Control After Tyre Burst in Annamayya District, 20 Injured

Annamayya: An APSRTC bus met with an accident after reportedly losing control following a tyre burst in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, leaving around 20 people, including the driver, seriously injured.

The accident occurred on the Madanapalle-Tirupati National Highway near Vithalam in Valmikipuram mandal.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling along the highway when one of its tyres reportedly burst. The driver, identified as Venkateswara Rao, allegedly lost control of the vehicle following the incident.

The bus subsequently rolled down the roadside, resulting in injuries to passengers and the driver. Around 20 people were reportedly injured in the accident.

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the bus losing control before rolling down the roadside. The footage is being examined as part of the investigation into the accident.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Some of the victims are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

Police and emergency personnel reached the spot and took steps to clear the area and assist the injured. Further details regarding the condition of the victims and the exact circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.