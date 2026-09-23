Palamuru Farmers’ Protest Leads to Water Release into Jurala Left Canal

Palamuru: Farmers in the Palamuru region intensified their protest over the shortage of irrigation water, demanding the immediate release of water into the Jurala Left Canal to protect their standing crops.

The farmers had expressed concern that the continued shortage of water could severely affect agricultural activity in the region, with crops facing the risk of withering. They urged the government to take immediate measures to ensure adequate irrigation water reaches the fields.

Following mounting pressure from farmers and widespread protests, the Telangana government released water into the Jurala Left Canal and subsequently supplied water to the Etakala project. The move is expected to provide relief to farmers who have been struggling with inadequate irrigation facilities.

The issue also gained political momentum after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced a dharna in support of the farmers. The proposed protest was aimed at highlighting the water shortage and pressing the government to take immediate action to safeguard crops.

Farmers continued to raise their concerns over the delay in releasing irrigation water, arguing that any further delay could result in significant crop losses. The protests drew attention to the importance of timely water supply during the agricultural season.

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The government’s decision to release water came amid growing demands from farmers and opposition parties. The development has provided temporary relief to cultivators in the affected areas, who had been waiting for water to reach their fields.

Local farmers have welcomed the release of water while urging authorities to ensure that the supply continues without interruption. They have also called for effective management of irrigation resources so that water reaches all eligible agricultural lands in the region.

The latest development has brought the immediate water shortage issue into focus, with farmers and political representatives continuing to monitor the supply to the Jurala Left Canal and the Etakala project.