Woman Found Dead in OYO Room, Police Probe Bloodstains and Injuries

Hyderabad: New details have emerged in the case involving the death of a young woman at an OYO hotel, with police reportedly finding broken beer and whisky bottles and bloodstains inside the room.

The deceased has been identified as Sharon Nikitha. According to preliminary information, police found bloodstains on the bed as well as on the walls of the hotel room. Broken liquor bottles were also reportedly found at the scene.

Police said Nikitha had sustained serious injuries to her face and body, along with significant injuries to the back of her head. The nature and circumstances of the injuries are being investigated.

According to the hotel supervisor, Nikitha arrived at the OYO hotel at around 1:48 p.m. on the previous day. Srinivasa Raviteja reportedly arrived at the hotel sometime later.

The supervisor reportedly told police that Raviteja approached him around midnight, stating that Nikitha had lost consciousness.

The hotel staff reportedly suggested taking her to a hospital in an ambulance. However, Raviteja allegedly declined and took Nikitha to the hospital on a motorcycle.

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Doctors later informed Raviteja that Nikitha had died. He allegedly left the hospital afterward and is currently reported to be absconding.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for Raviteja. Investigators are examining the hotel room, CCTV footage and other available evidence to determine what happened before Nikitha’s death.

Police have also reportedly established that there was a three-year age difference between the two, with Nikitha being older than Raviteja.

The exact circumstances surrounding Nikitha’s death and the cause of her injuries will be established as the investigation progresses.