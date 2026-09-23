Flash flood alert in north Andhra as Deep Depression nears landfall

Visakhapatnam: Authorities have issued a flash flood alert for north coastal Andhra Pradesh as a Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast on Wednesday night, triggering heavy rainfall and strong winds across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for north coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds of 50-70 kmph.

The weather system, centred near the Andhra coast on Wednesday morning, is expected to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, as a Deep Depression by Wednesday night.

Several areas in Srikakulam district have received heavy rains since Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life. Overflowing streams at a few places cut off road connectivity to villages.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, district administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Wednesday morning that a Deep Depression over West Central & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.

It lay centred about 70 km from Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km from Gopalpur (Odisha), 150 km from Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 230 km from Puri (Odisha).

“It is very likely to move towards west-northwest and cross North Andhra Pradesh – South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam as a Deep Depression by night of 23rd September,” it said.

Prakhar Jain, MD, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said people should remain alert due to the forecast of heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents of low-lying areas should take precautions against flash floods.

He advised people to avoid standing near trees or hoardings, as gusty winds are expected. Fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea. Widespread rains are likely in Coastal Andhra, with the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts.

Moderate rains are likely in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts, while light to moderate rains are likely in Rayalaseema districts.

According to IMD, Palasa in Srikakulam district received 141.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Sompeta in the same district recorded 134.6 mm of rainfall.

Municipal Administration Minister Narayana alerted Municipal Commissioners in areas likely to be affected by heavy rains. He directed municipal commissioners to prevent waterlogging and ensure civic services remain unaffected. He also ordered the relocation of residents living in hilly areas of Vijayawada to safer locations, if necessary.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has also alerted officials in view of the Deep Depression. He said APSRTC and transport personnel in North Andhra districts must be prepared for immediate action in case of emergencies.

He directed officials to implement proactive transport safety measures in areas affected by heavy rains.