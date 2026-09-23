Two Students Allegedly Smuggled Drugs from Punjab to Hyderabad to Fund Addiction

Hyderabad: Two students were allegedly involved in transporting drugs from Punjab to Hyderabad to sustain their drug addiction, according to preliminary information.

The students reportedly travelled between Punjab and Hyderabad as part of the alleged drug-smuggling activity. They are suspected of procuring narcotic substances in Punjab and bringing them to Hyderabad.

According to the information available, the students were allegedly using the drugs themselves and became involved in transporting the substances to maintain their addiction.

Authorities are investigating the source of the drugs, the manner in which they were transported and whether other individuals were involved in the network.

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The case highlights concerns over the involvement of young people in drug-related activities and the growing challenges faced by law-enforcement agencies in preventing the transportation and consumption of narcotic substances.

Further details regarding the identities of the students, the type and quantity of drugs involved, and the action taken by police are awaited.