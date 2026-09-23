Internet Services Disrupted at Telangana Secretariat, Government Operations Hit

Hyderabad: Internet services were disrupted at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday, causing significant inconvenience to officials and interruptions to citizen services across several departments.

The internet outage reportedly affected multiple sections of the Secretariat, including the Media Centre, Publicity Cell and NRI Assistance Cell. Officials and staff in these offices were unable to access internet-based services during the disruption.

The outage also affected routine government operations that depend on online connectivity. Several activities involving digital communication and citizen services were reportedly impacted due to the interruption.

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Officials and staff faced difficulties in carrying out regular work as internet connectivity remained unavailable in various sections of the Secretariat.

The reason for the internet disruption and the time required to fully restore the services were not immediately clear. Further details regarding the outage are awaited.