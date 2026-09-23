Hyderabad

Internet Services Disrupted at Telangana Secretariat, Government Operations Hit

The internet outage reportedly affected multiple sections of the Secretariat, including the Media Centre, Publicity Cell and NRI Assistance Cell. Officials and staff in these offices were unable to access internet-based services during the disruption.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 16:29
Internet Services Disrupted at Telangana Secretariat, Government Operations Hit
Internet Services Disrupted at Telangana Secretariat, Government Operations Hit

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Hyderabad: Internet services were disrupted at the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday, causing significant inconvenience to officials and interruptions to citizen services across several departments.

The internet outage reportedly affected multiple sections of the Secretariat, including the Media Centre, Publicity Cell and NRI Assistance Cell. Officials and staff in these offices were unable to access internet-based services during the disruption.

The outage also affected routine government operations that depend on online connectivity. Several activities involving digital communication and citizen services were reportedly impacted due to the interruption.

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Officials and staff faced difficulties in carrying out regular work as internet connectivity remained unavailable in various sections of the Secretariat.

The reason for the internet disruption and the time required to fully restore the services were not immediately clear. Further details regarding the outage are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 September 2026 - 16:29
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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