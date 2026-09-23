Manoj Bajpayee says his ‘Last Man in Tower’ character is obsessed with being the good person

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has said that his character in the film is obsessed with being the good man in the family.

The actor spoke with IANS along with actress Divya Dutta and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

Talking about his character, he said, “He looks at things from the lens of either right or wrong. And if you see his backstory, you get to know through his son as to where he comes from. He has this addiction to be the good person in the family, the bigger person in the family”.

He told IANS, “He always tried to live up to those expectations. Now, in doing that, somewhere he ignored his own immediate family. And that is something he always thought that, ‘I have done such a great favor. I have helped my brothers so much’. But when his son points it out, the whole feeling great about himself collapses. So, that’s human beings for you”.

These are the things that we do. Sometimes we get addicted to our own greatness. And you stop realizing that your so-called greatness is actually creating so much of a problem for others. At the end of the day, we are filled with miseries and suspense. And there is always a process of knowing yourself first”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Man in Tower’ is based on the eponymous novel by Aravind Adiga. It is set against the rapidly changing landscape of Mumbai. Manoj essays the role of a retired schoolteacher and widower who lives in an ageing apartment complex. When a wealthy developer offers residents a lucrative deal to sell the building and make way for a luxury tower, most are tempted by the money. Manoj’s character, however, refuses to move, becoming the lone obstacle to the redevelopment plan.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.