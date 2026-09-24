Torrential downpours damage 613 km of roads across Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Heavy rains under the impact of Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal have damaged 613 km of roads in Andhra Pradesh, State Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy said on Thursday.

With heavy rain continuing to lash coastal Andhra even after Deep Depression crossed the coast late on Wednesday night, the Minister for Roads and Buildings (R&B) directed the R&B Department officials to remain on high alert.

After a review meeting with officials, he said that due to incessant rains, 613 km of R&B roads across the state have sustained damage as of 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Srikakulam district accounted for the highest infrastructure damage, with 356 km of roads getting affected.

The Deep Depression caused significant road damage in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Nandyal.

Across the state, roads were washed away at four locations due to the formation of deep craters.

Cross-drainage (CD) works were damaged at 78 locations, and the restoration work has already been undertaken at 37 of these sites, said the minister.

According to the minister, trees fell on roads at 11 locations and have been completely cleared to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Heavy rains caused traffic disruptions at 23 locations, he said, adding that the traffic congestion was successfully cleared at 14 of these spots.

It is estimated that approximately Rs 26.95 crore is required for temporary repairs and Rs 224.73 crore for permanent restoration of the rain-damaged roads.

The R&B Department has established 78 control rooms across the state and appointed nodal officers.

“We are continuously assessing ground-level conditions by holding 36 joint coordination meetings with departments affiliated with the R&B wing. We have set up toll-free services in major corporations to provide round-the-clock assistance,” Janardhan Reddy said.

The department identified 614 locations across the state as vulnerable or accident-prone areas.

The department has kept 550 JCBs and 596 power saws ready to clear obstructions such as fallen trees and landslides on roads.

The minister said personnel and necessary equipment were kept ready for emergency relief operations.

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