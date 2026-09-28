Student Bus Overturns in Jogulamba Gadwal, 37 Students Escape Unharmed

Jogulamba Gadwal: A major road accident was reported near Boravelli in Manopadu mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district after a travel bus carrying school students overturned.

According to preliminary information, the bus was travelling at high speed when the driver reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

At the time of the accident, 37 students were travelling in the bus. Fortunately, all the students escaped unharmed, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

The students have been identified as pupils of Holy Cross International School in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The bus was reportedly carrying the students as part of their journey from Tamil Nadu.

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Following the accident, local residents and authorities responded to the scene and helped ensure the safety of the students.

The circumstances leading to the accident, including the speed of the vehicle and the cause of the driver losing control, are expected to be examined by the authorities.

Further details regarding the incident and any action by the police are awaited.