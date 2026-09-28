Molineux injury cloud hangs over Australia’s Bangladesh ODI series

New Delhi: Australia could be without captain Sophie Molineux for their upcoming three-match ODI assignment against Bangladesh after the all-rounder suffered a hip injury.

Molineux was left out of Victoria’s squad for the opening round of the Women’s National Cricket League, which begins tomorrow, adding uncertainty to her availability for Australia’s next international campaign. The national squad for the Bangladesh series is expected to be announced on Wednesday.

The three ODIs are scheduled to be played in Brisbane on October 9, 11 and 14.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed that Molineux is being monitored but stopped short of putting a definitive timeline on her recovery. “Sophie has an injury to her hip joint and her involvement in the upcoming series will continue to be assessed,” a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

The latest setback is another interruption in what has been an injury-affected period of Molineux’s career. A back problem disrupted the beginning of her tenure as Australia captain earlier this year and forced her to miss the West Indies tour as a bowler, although she featured as a batter.

She subsequently returned to an all-round role at the T20 World Cup, where Australia successfully defended their title under her leadership.

Reflecting on the difficulties she has faced with injuries, Molineux recently said, “I suppose the injuries have taken up a large chunk of the last few years for me,” Molineux told Cricinfo recently. “But the lessons that you learn from going through it just make me really grateful to be sitting here today with some pretty special memories under my belt.”

Australia face a packed international schedule in the coming months. The Bangladesh ODIs will be followed by three T20Is against New Zealand in October, before New Zealand return in March for a three-match ODI series. The latter assignment comes after the inaugural Champions Trophy in India.

Should Molineux be unavailable, Australia have established leadership alternatives in Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner, who were appointed joint vice-captains earlier this year.

McGrath led Australia during the West Indies tour in Molineux’s absence, although she did not feature in the playing XI during the T20 World Cup.

Gardner, meanwhile, retained the board’s backing as vice-captain in August after Cricket Australia addressed her relationship with Georgia Voll, following the breakdown of Gardner’s marriage.

“While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain,” Gardner said in an Instagram post at the time.

“I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come.”