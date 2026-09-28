FASTag Annual Pass hits 1-crore milestone: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Monday said the ‘FASTag Annual Pass’ has crossed the significant milestone of one crore since its launch on August 15 last year.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that applicable on about 1,150 fee plazas on National Highways and National Expressways, the Annual Pass eliminates the need to frequently recharge FASTag through one-time fee payment of Rs 3,075 for one year validity or 200 toll plaza crossings.

The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag. The annual pass gets activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of one-time fee payment through Rajmargyatra App.

The growing uptake of the FASTag Annual Pass reinforces its effectiveness in promoting seamless and economical travel on National Highways across the country, said the ministry, reflecting strong adoption among National Highway users.

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said last month that ‘OneTag’ – a FASTag portability service — is now available on its Rajmargyatra app.

This enables FASTag users to change their issuer while retaining the existing FASTag affixed to their vehicle, eliminating the need to obtain a new physical tag, said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. With a penetration rate of over 98 per cent and around 13 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the Electronic Toll Collection system in the country.

The introduction of ‘OneTag’ will further strengthen the digital tolling architecture and provide FASTag users with greater flexibility, while retaining the existing physical tag and proving greater convenience to the National Highway users. FASTag users can login to Rajmargyatra app and enter their vehicle registration number to check eligibility.

The user will receive a verification six-digit Mobile Verification Code (MVC) from the current issuer bank. Following authorization, the user will be required to select a new issuer, complete customer verification, and wallet onboarding with the new issuer to complete the portability process.