Piyush Goyal highlights opportunities across sectors for UAE investors

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday highlighted India’s strong growth trajectory and the wide range of opportunities across sectors for UAE investors, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) framework.

The minister said he was delighted to meet Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

“Held a productive discussion on accelerating the India-UAE economic partnership and fully leveraging the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a landmark framework driving trade, investment, and building resilient supply chains,” Goyal posted on X.

The minister said he looks forward to deepening “our shared economic ties and taking the India-UAE partnership to new heights”.

India and the UAE have identified six areas for deeper cooperation in the maritime sector: ship ownership, modern ports, ship manufacturing, ship repair and maintenance, shipbreaking and container manufacturing.

Moreover, a working group will be set up for these areas, with India’s Shipping Ministry leading the engagement from the Indian side.

Earlier, Goyal met Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, the UAE, and discussed the continued progress under the India-UAE CEPA and new avenues to further deepen our trade and investment partnership.

The energy discussions are part of a broader push to deepen UAE investment in India.

Commerce Minister said the ultimate objective is to take UAE investments in India to $100 billion, from around $25 billion and more currently. The UAE is looking at opportunities in sectors including space, startups, ports and shipbuilding, while also exploring investments in India’s stock market.

“India-UAE local currency trade is in double digits,” Goyal said, adding that the two sides aim to expand it more rapidly.

The discussions build on agreements announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in May 2026, when both countries unveiled plans for deeper cooperation in crude oil storage, strategic reserves, LNG and LPG infrastructure, and long-term LPG supply arrangements.