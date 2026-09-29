Death toll climbs to five in house collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur

Fatehpur: The death toll in the two-storey house collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district has increased to five, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The house collapsed following a powerful explosion at the residence of a fruit trader in the Malwan police station area of the Fatehpur district on Monday evening, killing four people and injuring three others.

One of the injured, who was in critical condition and was placed on a ventilator after suffering burns over more than 90 per cent of his body, succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as Kunal, Alok, Arpit, Ved and Yash, aged between 6 and 25 years.

According to the police, information about the incident was received through PRV at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, following which local police rushed to the spot.

However, the narrow lane leading to the house prevented a fire brigade vehicle from reaching the site.

A rescue operation was subsequently launched with the help of a JCB to clear the debris.

Around 16 personnel from the police and fire department, assisted by local residents, searched the rubble for survivors.

Seven people were eventually pulled out from the debris and taken to the Medical College in Fatehpur, where doctors declared four of them dead.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said seven people had been rescued from the collapsed structure, of whom four had died.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Fatehpur SP said preliminary questioning of people present at the spot suggested that the explosion may have been caused by a gas cylinder.

Four gas cylinders were found at the site, with two reportedly having exploded.

However, the exact cause of the blast has not yet been established. Forensic and Fire Department teams are examining the site to ascertain the circumstances that led to the explosion.

The blast caused the upper two floors of the main house to collapse. Beams of some neighbouring houses were also damaged, although no casualties were reported there.

Police and administrative teams remain at the site, while an investigation is underway to determine why and under what circumstances the explosion occurred.