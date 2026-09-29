CM Revanth Reddy’s ‘Ram god of rich, Shiva of poor’ remark triggers BJP backlash

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a massive row with remarks drawing a contrast between the religious and political identities of North and South India.

The BJP has strongly criticised his comments and accused him of attempting to divide communities for political gains.

Speaking at a media event in the national capital, Reddy questioned the BJP’s repeated use of the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders do not similarly chant “Har Har Mahadev”.

“We are Dravidians. Here (North India), people are Aryans. We are devotees of Shiva, while people here are devotees of Lord Ram. BJP stole Ram. It’s an emotion; a sentiment. Why does Modi ji not say, ‘Har Har Mahadev’? Have you ever seen BJP people say ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on stage? They only say, ‘Jai Sri Ram’. When we chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’, they don’t like it,” Reddy stated.

The Telangana Chief Minister also described Lord Shiva as the “God of the poor” and Lord Ram as the “God of the rich”, while adding that both deities are revered by people.

Reddy’s remarks came while backing the argument that there are broader differences in the political cultures and social identities of North and South India.

His comments, however, drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which accused the Telangana Chief Minister of making such statements at the direction of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that Reddy’s remarks were aimed at “dividing Hindus” and were part of what he described as vote-bank politics.

Taking to social media, Bhandari said that the Telangana Chief Minister had made the remarks for “vote bank politics” and on the “instructions of Rahul Gandhi” in an attempt to find a “new way to divide Hindus”.

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Bhandari also referred to the Congress party as a “modern Muslim League Congress” and claimed that its leaders “will not succeed in its sinister design to split Hindus between followers of Bhagwan Ram & Bhagwan Shiv!”

The BJP spokesperson further alleged that the Congress had opposed several religious and temple-related initiatives in the past.

“Nation has not forgotten how Congress — Opposed Construction of Somnath Temple, opposed Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, suspended 3 Party workers for chanting Har Har Mahadev in 2018,” Bhandari stated.

He also rejected Reddy’s suggestion that BJP leaders do not chant “Har Har Mahadev”, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses both religious slogans.

“PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who chants — ‘Jai Shree Ram’ & ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Vote bank appeasers do not even know in Ramayana in ‘Lankakand’ before proceeding to Lanka, Bhagwan Ram had offered Prayers to Mahadev,” he added.