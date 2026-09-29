Andhra Pradesh Seeks KRMB Intervention To Halt Telangana Irrigation Projects

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking intervention against several irrigation and lift irrigation projects being undertaken in Telangana.

In a letter to the KRMB, the AP government has reportedly requested that the construction of the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) be halted and that the matter be included in the agenda of the KRMB meeting scheduled for October 1.

The AP government has also sought action concerning the Kalwakurthi Lift Irrigation Scheme, Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme and Makthal–Narayanpet–Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme. Its demands reportedly include reducing the capacity of the Relampadu reservoir under the Jawahar Nettempadu scheme and increasing the capacity of the Gudendoddi balancing reservoir.

Other projects mentioned in the request include the Rajiv Gandhi Lift Irrigation Scheme (Buddamadhavaram) proposed on the Pulichintala backwaters, the Johnpahad and Bettetanda lift irrigation schemes, and the Nakkagudem and Muktyala schemes.

The latest request comes amid the continuing dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the utilisation and allocation of Krishna river waters. Earlier official records have also documented disagreements between the two states over projects including Palamuru–Rangareddy and the requirement for project appraisal and approvals.

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The AP government has further urged the KRMB to issue orders regarding the sharing of the 811 TMC of Krishna water allocated to the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, proposing a division of 512 TMC for Andhra Pradesh and 299 TMC for Telangana. Telangana government records have acknowledged that this 512:299 division has been a point of dispute between the two states.

The Palamuru–Rangareddy project remains a particularly contentious issue. Telangana has continued to pursue approvals for the project; in August 2026, the state government said it was seeking environmental clearances and other approvals for the scheme.

The KRMB meeting on October 1 is expected to provide a forum for the two states to present their respective positions on the projects and Krishna water allocation. The outcome will depend on the Board’s consideration of the submissions and the applicable inter-state water and project-approval framework.