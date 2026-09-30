Coast Guard busts transnational syndicate, seizes Rs 3,000 crore worth of narcotics

Ahmedabad: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have busted a major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, seizing 526 kilograms of high-grade contraband valued at over Rs 3,000 crore in international markets, officials have said.

“In a swift and decisive maritime interdiction striking at the heart of transnational narco-terrorism networks, Bharatiya Tatrakshak, operating in seamless tactical synergy with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Gujarat, successfully neutralised a major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, the Indian Coast Guard assets maintained “unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralising the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow” on September 25.

“The high-seas operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 526 kilograms of high-grade contraband, comprising heroin and methamphetamine, valued at over Rs 3,000 crore in international markets, alongside the swift apprehension of five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel,” officials said.

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted an Iranian dhow in the Arabian Sea, seizing 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine valued at over ₹3,000 crore, and detained five Pakistani crew members. @IndiaCoastGuard @GujaratPolice #narcotics #Arabiansea #drugs pic.twitter.com/VPbjtDDcRB — Tapas Sengupta (@k_tapas1) September 30, 2026

The ICG said that the intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings.

“This operational success exemplifies Bharatiya Tatrakshak’s unyielding maritime dominance, robust surveillance grid, and resolute commitment to maintaining zero tolerance against illicit activities within India’s sovereign waters and extended maritime zones,” the ICG said.

“By crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates and intercepting toxic synthetic substances before they reach mainland shores, this mission serves as a critical force multiplier to the Union Government’s national vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Bharatiya Tatrakshak remains fully postured to defend the nation’s sea borders, shield the country’s youth from the scourge of drugs, and uphold absolute security across the maritime domain,” it added.

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