Nizamabad’s Tabassum Begum Shines at Senior National Ball Badminton Championship

Nizamabad: Tabassum Begum, a student of Telangana Minority Residential Junior College Girls in Ranjal, has brought laurels to Nizamabad district with an impressive performance at the 72nd Senior National Ball Badminton Championship held in Srikalahasti, Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.

Representing the Telangana women’s team at the national-level tournament, Tabassum played a key role in helping the team reach the semi-finals and secure fourth place in the championship.

Tabassum had earlier earned a place in the Telangana team after showcasing her all-round abilities at the state-level final selection camp held at Balanagar in Hyderabad. She continued her strong performance at the national championship, particularly from the quarter-final stage onwards, contributing significantly to the team’s progress.

Officials of the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), along with the principal and sports staff of the Ranjal college, congratulated Tabassum on her achievement.

Nizamabad District TMRIES RLC Mohammad Abdul Basir, Ranjal Minority Residential Junior College Girls Principal Sabah Arsheen, Sports PD Bhagya Sri and PET Shyamila appreciated her performance and wished her success in future competitions.

Tabassum, who hails from Yetonda Camp in Kotagiri mandal, also received congratulations from local Sarpanch Gayasi Veeramani Arjun, village elders and youngsters. They praised her achievement and said her performance had brought pride to the village and the district.

Tabassum said she was determined to work harder and reach greater heights in the future.

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