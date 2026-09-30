Farmers to benefit more with establishment of Oil Palm FactoryGovernment Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Government Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy said the proposed establishment of an oil palm processing factory in Nizamabad district would help local farmers earn better returns and create additional employment opportunities.

Sudarshan Reddy, along with Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr R. Bhupathi Reddy, Collector Bhavesh Mishra and senior officials, inspected lands adjacent to the Lakkampally Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nandipet mandal on Wednesday to identify a suitable site for the proposed oil palm industry.

During the inspection, officials discussed the suitability of the identified land and the scope for establishing a refinery in the future. They noted that the location could serve farmers from Nizamabad and neighbouring Nirmal district, where more than 17,000 acres are already under oil palm cultivation. The cultivated area is also expected to increase by another 5,000 acres.

Sudarshan Reddy directed officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive report on the proposed site. He said Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao had expressed readiness to lay the foundation stone for the oil palm factory once the site is finalised.

The advisor urged farmers to voluntarily take up oil palm cultivation, stating that the government is extending support to encourage the crop. He said oil palm has strong market demand as it is used in cooking oil production and several other products.

Sudarshan Reddy said increasing domestic oil palm cultivation could help reduce the country’s dependence on imported edible oils while improving farmers’ incomes.

He also said the Lakkampally SEZ has potential for establishing Rice Bran Oil and soya-based industries and that efforts would be made to attract such units to the area.

The advisor further said the government would study organic vegetable cultivation practices being followed in Madhya Pradesh and explore ways to promote similar methods among farmers in the district.

Cautioning farmers about water availability, Sudarshan Reddy advised them to use water resources judiciously and avoid wastage. He suggested that farmers consider alternative crops instead of paddy during the Yasangi season in view of limited water availability.

The site inspection was attended by Armoor Sub-Collector Abhigyan Malviya, Additional Collector Rajagoud, Nizamabad RDO Rajendra Kumar, District Horticulture Officer Srinivas, State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Handan, State Agriculture Commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, former Nizamabad Market Committee Chairman Nagesh Reddy and other officials.