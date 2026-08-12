CBSE declares supplementary results, 53.08 pc students clear exams

New Delhi : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of Class 12th Supplementary Examination 2006 on Wednesday.

Students who appeared in the compartment exams can check their results through the DigiLocker results portal. The results have also been released on the official websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can download their online marksheets by entering the required credentials, including their roll number, admit card number, school number and security PIN.

A total of 2,75,287 students appeared in the supplementary examinations, against 2,91,576 candidates who got themselves registered for the exams.

The CBSE conducted the supplementary examinations for Class 12th students under three categories – compartment candidates, improvement candidates and those candidates with six subjects.

A total of 1,11,056 students appeared for improvement while 1,64,231 candidates appeared under the compartment category. A total of 53.08 per cent of students cleared the exams.

The Class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted by the CBSE on July 28 for all the students who could not obtain minimum passing marks in the main board exams. The exam was carried out in offline mode with a pen-and-paper format at various exam centres across India and abroad.

The CBSE informed that printed marksheets and passing certificates of students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through respective schools, while private candidates will have to collect their printed documents from the examination centres where they appeared.

“Students of CBSE-affiliated schools abroad can access their results and digital academic documents through DigiLocker,” it said in a statement.

The three categories under which students appeared for examinations included compartment candidates (who couldn’t secure qualifying marks in 5 mandatory subjects) and improvement candidates (who passed the exams but wanted to improve performance). The third category included candidates with six subjects – meaning those who were declared passed by replacing a main subject with an additional subject, but wished to appear again in the main subject, in which they had not secured the qualifying marks.