Last date for applying to Jamia Millia Islamia distance, online courses extended to Sep 8

New Delhi : The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), has extended the last date for submission of applications for admission to all its programmes to September 8. The earlier last date was August 10, said an official on Tuesday.

Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed said in addition to the existing 49 programmes, CDOE has introduced 11 new certificate and diploma programmes during the current academic session (2026–27) to expand its academic offerings and provide learners with opportunities to acquire relevant academic, language and practical skills.

The expansion of CDOE’s academic offerings forms part of JMI’s efforts to widen access to distance and online education, she said.

Expressing their happiness over the addition of the new programmes, Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif underscored the need to strengthen academic opportunities and expand the university’s reach through relevant and skill-oriented programmes.

The extension in the last date of application was recommended by Professor Aslam Khan, Director, CDOE, following requests received from several applicants, said an official statement.

He reiterated CDOE’s focus on offering academic programmes that respond to the changing needs of higher education and the job market.

The entrance test for B.Ed. and MBA (ODL) will now be held on September 19 instead of August 22. The examination centre for both programmes will be within the JMI campus and will be notified through the admit card, said the statement.

The newly introduced certificate programmes include certificates in various languages (French, Spanish, Chinese, Persian, Arabic and Russian), Photography and Video Editing, Anchoring and Broadcast Presentation, and Indian Knowledge Systems.

The new programmes also include the Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media and the Advanced Diploma in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building, said the statement.

Candidates shortlisted for admission will be informed through their registered email regarding the schedule for physical document verification. Verification of documents and submission of fees will be conducted from September to October 6, while the last date for completing admission formalities is October 10, it said.