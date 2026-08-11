Kazipet Hosts Ahl-e-Bait Conference on 175th Urs of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani, Message of Peace and Communal Harmony

Hyderabad: An Ahl-e-Bait Conference was held in Kazipet on the occasion of the 175th Urs-e-Sharif of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani Rifai Al-Qadri (RA). The conference was presided over by Sajjadah Nasheen Hazrat Syed Ghulam Afzal Biabani, popularly known as Khusro Pasha.

The conference was attended by Telangana Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Mohammed Azharuddin and Konda Surekha, along with local MLA Naini Rajender Reddy, Nagaraju, Revoor Prakash Reddy, Baswaraj Sarayya and several other public representatives, chairpersons and prominent members of the community.

Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted the importance of peace, brotherhood, religious harmony and Hindu-Muslim unity. They said that Sufi saints and spiritual leaders have always promoted the values of love, tolerance, humanity and mutual respect, which can play an important role in strengthening peace and harmony in society.

The annual Urs celebrations in Qazi Pet have traditionally served as a symbol of the region’s Ganga-Jamuni culture and spirit of communal unity. People belonging to different faiths and communities come together during the occasion to spread a message of peace, love and mutual respect.

During the conference, speakers also stressed the need for continued efforts towards the development of the country and Telangana, along with peace, prosperity and stronger bonds of brotherhood among people from different communities.

They emphasised that mutual respect, unity and harmony among people belonging to different religions and social groups are essential for building a peaceful and progressive society.

The Ahl-e-Bait Conference held as part of the 175th Urs-e-Sharif celebrations of Hazrat Syed Shah Afzal Biabani Rifai Al-Qadri not only reflected deep religious devotion but also conveyed a strong message of peace, love, communal harmony and Hindu-Muslim unity from Qazi Pet.